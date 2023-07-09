Brokerages Set Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) PT at $20.50

Shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Clearwater Analytics from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.50 target price for the company.

In other Clearwater Analytics news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp sold 60,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $974,864.91. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,081,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,392,083.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Xii Carbon Analytics Acqu Wcas sold 10,000,000 shares of Clearwater Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.95, for a total value of $159,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,572,189 shares of company stock worth $168,783,176 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CWAN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 1,032.8% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,220,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,067 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 89,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Clearwater Analytics by 70.9% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,220,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581,501 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in Clearwater Analytics in the first quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after buying an additional 4,981 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWAN stock opened at $15.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 5.87 and a quick ratio of 5.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a PE ratio of -256.83 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.74. Clearwater Analytics has a 1-year low of $11.23 and a 1-year high of $20.00.

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

