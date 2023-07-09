Brokerages Set Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU) PT at $46.18

Shares of Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.18.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FUTU shares. Credit Suisse Group raised Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on Futu from $27.00 to $32.15 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered Futu from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Futu from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th.

NASDAQ:FUTU opened at $42.34 on Thursday. Futu has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $72.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.79.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. Futu had a return on equity of 17.14% and a net margin of 41.87%. The firm had revenue of $318.46 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Futu will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Futu in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 147.9% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Futu by 102.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Futu by 137.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Futu in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 23.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

