Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $41.17

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.
GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling at Green Plains
In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Green Plains Stock Performance
Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.
Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Green Plains
Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.
See Also
