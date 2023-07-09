Brokerages Set Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Price Target at $41.17

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the five ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.17.

GPRE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research report on Friday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Green Plains in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Green Plains to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total value of $939,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at $1,194,570.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Green Plains news, CEO Todd A. Becker sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $1,050,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 751,967 shares in the company, valued at $22,566,529.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle Mapes sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.31, for a total transaction of $939,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,194,570.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,641 shares of company stock valued at $3,837,810 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPRE. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Green Plains by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,033,859 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,683,000 after buying an additional 1,181,259 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 31.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $129,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011,642 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in Green Plains by 21.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,507,731 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $139,695,000 after purchasing an additional 781,384 shares in the last quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Green Plains by 27.4% in the first quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 2,834,587 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $87,844,000 after buying an additional 610,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Green Plains by 46.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,116,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $34,057,000 after buying an additional 352,970 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Green Plains stock opened at $33.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.90 and a beta of 1.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02. Green Plains has a fifty-two week low of $26.33 and a fifty-two week high of $41.25.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($1.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.83). Green Plains had a negative net margin of 3.66% and a negative return on equity of 14.94%. The company had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $823.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Plains will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

