Brokerages Set Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) Target Price at $26.90

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.77.

Several analysts recently weighed in on LBTYA shares. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Liberty Global from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $27.00 to $24.40 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Activity at Liberty Global

In related news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,013 shares in the company, valued at $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 9.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Liberty Global

Liberty Global Stock Up 1.1 %

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LBTYA. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Global by 10.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 53,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 47,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 40,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. 32.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LBTYA opened at $17.80 on Thursday. Liberty Global has a 1-year low of $15.22 and a 1-year high of $22.38. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a PE ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($1.43). The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Liberty Global had a negative net margin of 3.97% and a negative return on equity of 4.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that Liberty Global will post -1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.