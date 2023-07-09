Brokerages Set Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI) PT at $2.44

Shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.44.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

In other Spectrum Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Nora Brennan sold 32,387 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.10, for a total transaction of $35,625.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 567,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,610.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPPI. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 253.8% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,681,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,923,371 shares during the period. Sargent Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 137.8% during the first quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 1,104,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 640,000 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 1,355.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 421,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 392,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPPI opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.35 million, a PE ratio of -2.67 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $1.57.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $15.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology drug products. It offers ROLVEDON(Eflapegrastim), a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia. The company develops Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations.

