Brokerages Set STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA) Price Target at $80.73

Shares of STAAR Surgical (NASDAQ:STAA – Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.73.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on STAA. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on STAAR Surgical in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair cut STAAR Surgical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAAR Surgical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on STAAR Surgical from $60.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th.

STAAR Surgical Stock Performance

STAA opened at $50.27 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.77. STAAR Surgical has a twelve month low of $46.35 and a twelve month high of $112.27. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.55 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of STAAR Surgical

STAAR Surgical ( NASDAQ:STAA Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. STAAR Surgical had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 10.81%. The company had revenue of $73.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.35 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that STAAR Surgical will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of STAAR Surgical by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 42.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 645 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 131.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 684 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in STAAR Surgical by 130.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of STAAR Surgical by 348.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 825 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the period. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

STAAR Surgical Company Profile

STAAR Surgical Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells implantable lenses for the eye, and companion delivery systems to deliver the lenses into the eye. The company provides Visian implantable Collamer lens product family (ICLs) to treat visual disorders, such as myopia, hyperopia, astigmatism, and presbyopia; and Hyperopic ICL, which treats far-sightedness.

