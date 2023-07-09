Brokers Set Expectations for Vir Biotechnology, Inc.’s Q4 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink lowered their Q4 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 5th. SVB Leerink analyst R. Ruiz now expects that the company will earn $1.01 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.04. The consensus estimate for Vir Biotechnology’s current full-year earnings is ($3.80) per share.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $63.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $50.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 94.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VIR has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vir Biotechnology from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. SVB Securities reduced their price target on Vir Biotechnology from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.75.

Shares of NASDAQ VIR opened at $22.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31. Vir Biotechnology has a 1-year low of $18.05 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.90 and a beta of 0.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VIR. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Vir Biotechnology by 1,313.0% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 1,270.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,690 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vir Biotechnology during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Vir Biotechnology by 97.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.37% of the company’s stock.

In other Vir Biotechnology news, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,310,373 shares in the company, valued at $459,773,466.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.67, for a total value of $89,845.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,589.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Endurance (Cayman) Ltd Svf sold 9,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total transaction of $240,177.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,310,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,773,466.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,090,660 shares of company stock valued at $28,175,127 in the last three months. 18.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a commercial-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops Sotrovimab (VIR-7832), a SARS-CoV-2-neutralizing mAbs to treat and prevent COVID-19 infection under the Xevudy brand; VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; and VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus.

