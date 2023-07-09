Brookfield Infrastructure (TSE:BIPC) Shares Up 1%

Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (TSE:BIPC – Free Report) shot up 1% on Friday . The company traded as high as 60.76 and last traded at 60.56. 41,206 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 77,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at 59.98.

Brookfield Infrastructure Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 61.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 59.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.70 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.23.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

