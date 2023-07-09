Burke & Herbert Financial Services (BHRB) versus Its Peers Critical Review

Burke & Herbert Financial Services (OTCMKTS:BHRB – Free Report) is one of 287 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Burke & Herbert Financial Services to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Burke & Herbert Financial Services $56.77 million N/A 0.61 Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors $3.23 billion $709.28 million 252.04

Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Burke & Herbert Financial Services. Burke & Herbert Financial Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Burke & Herbert Financial Services 0 0 0 0 N/A Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 1113 3399 3197 29 2.28

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 343.33%. Given Burke & Herbert Financial Services’ competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Burke & Herbert Financial Services has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Burke & Herbert Financial Services and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Burke & Herbert Financial Services N/A N/A N/A Burke & Herbert Financial Services Competitors 33.97% 10.25% 0.97%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

4.9% of Burke & Herbert Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Burke & Herbert Financial Services competitors beat Burke & Herbert Financial Services on 8 of the 8 factors compared.

About Burke & Herbert Financial Services

Burke & Herbert Financial Services Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Burke & Herbert Bank & Trust Company that provides various community banking products and services in the Northern Virginia. It offers consumer and commercial deposit products, such as digital banking, demand, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans, such as commercial real estate, single family residential, owner-occupied commercial real estate, acquisition, construction and development, commercial and industrial, and consumer non-real estate and other loans. In addition, it offers treasury and cash management services; and online and mobile banking, and wealth and trust services. The company was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.

