Burtech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BRKH) Trading 0.4% Higher

Burtech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BRKH – Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.57 and last traded at $10.51. 4,905 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 195,119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.47.

Burtech Acquisition Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.32 and its 200 day moving average is $10.25.

Get Burtech Acquisition alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Burtech Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its stake in Burtech Acquisition by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 45,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 7.0% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 4,071 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 28.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its position in shares of Burtech Acquisition by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 19,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.08% of the company’s stock.

Burtech Acquisition Company Profile

Burtech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to acquire a business, which operates in the retail, lifestyle, hospitality, technology, and real estate markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Burtech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Burtech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.