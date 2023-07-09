Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL) Raised to “Buy” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Caledonia Mining Trading Up 3.7 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL opened at $11.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $153.70 million, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Caledonia Mining has a 52 week low of $8.75 and a 52 week high of $17.58.

Caledonia Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:CMCL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Caledonia Mining had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 7.44%. The firm had revenue of $29.44 million during the quarter.

Caledonia Mining Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Caledonia Mining’s payout ratio is 94.92%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Caledonia Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $598,000 after purchasing an additional 6,271 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 116.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 21,433 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Caledonia Mining by 87.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Caledonia Mining by 93.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 42,613 shares during the period. 30.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Caledonia Mining

Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc primarily operates a gold mine. It also engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties for precious metals. The company holds 64% interest in the Blanket Mine, a gold mine located in Zimbabwe. It also owns 100% interest in the Maligreen project, a brownfield gold exploration project located in the Gweru mining district in the Zimbabwe Midlands; Bilboes, gold deposit located to the north of Bulawayo, Zimbabwe; and Motapa, a gold exploration property located in Southern Zimbabwe.

Featured Stories

