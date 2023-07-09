Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI) Price Target to C$44.00

Badger Infrastructure Solutions (TSE:BDGI – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. CIBC dropped their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$36.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$32.50 to C$33.50 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Badger Infrastructure Solutions from C$44.00 to C$49.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th.

Shares of BDGI stock opened at C$30.15 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.50 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$27.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$28.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.12. Badger Infrastructure Solutions has a 1-year low of C$24.09 and a 1-year high of C$33.21.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a $0.1725 dividend. This is an increase from Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Badger Infrastructure Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.56%.

Badger Infrastructure Solutions Ltd. provides non-destructive excavating and related services in Canada and the United States. Its Badger Hydrovac technology uses a pressurized water stream to liquefy the soil cover, which is then removed with a vacuum system and deposited into a storage tank. The company offers daylighting services for visual confirmation of buried lines, directional drilling test holes, sacrificial anode installation, pipeline and utility crossings, and subsurface utility engineering test holes applications; and debris removal services for frac tank clean-outs, road and box culvert clean-outs, pipe-rammed casing clean-outs, ballast and filter media removal, and inside structures and buildings material removal.

