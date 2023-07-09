Canacol Energy Ltd Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.29 Per Share (TSE:CNE)

Canacol Energy Ltd (TSE:CNE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Edison Inv. Res issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canacol Energy in a research note issued on Tuesday, July 4th. Edison Inv. Res analyst P. Hitchens forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will earn $2.29 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Canacol Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.64 per share. Edison Inv. Res also issued estimates for Canacol Energy’s FY2024 earnings at $1.74 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.85 EPS.

CNE opened at C$10.32 on Friday. Canacol Energy has a 12 month low of C$8.75 and a 12 month high of C$12.80. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$10.99 and a 200 day moving average of C$10.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.96. The company has a market cap of C$351.91 million, a PE ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Canacol Energy ( TSE:CNE Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$103.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$98.18 million. Canacol Energy had a return on equity of 56.84% and a net margin of 42.44%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.08%. Canacol Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.22%.

Canacol Energy Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas in Colombia. The company was formerly known as BrazAlta Resources Corp. and changed its name to Canacol Energy Ltd in February 2009. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

