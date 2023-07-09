Capital One Financial Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial lifted their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Baker Hughes in a report issued on Thursday, July 6th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Becker now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.37. Capital One Financial currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Baker Hughes’ current full-year earnings is $1.50 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Baker Hughes’ Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.56 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.33 EPS.
Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 7.13% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year.
Baker Hughes Stock Up 4.8 %
Baker Hughes stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Baker Hughes has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a PE ratio of -301.00 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.36 and a 200 day moving average of $29.75.
Institutional Trading of Baker Hughes
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BKR. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 92.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,147 shares in the company, valued at $243,839.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Kurt Camilleri sold 12,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.53, for a total transaction of $350,719.29. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,530. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James E. Apostolides sold 3,195 shares of Baker Hughes stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.93, for a total value of $95,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $243,839.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently -690.91%.
About Baker Hughes
Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET). The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.
Featured Articles
