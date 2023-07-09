Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Acquired by Zullo Investment Group Inc.

Zullo Investment Group Inc. increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 9.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

Shares of COF opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.93 and a fifty-two week high of $123.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $102.00.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 10.90% and a net margin of 14.33%. The firm had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on COF shares. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $121.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.58.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Featured Stories

