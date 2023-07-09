Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Shares Sold by Montecito Bank & Trust

Montecito Bank & Trust lessened its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 46.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,058 shares during the period. Montecito Bank & Trust’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Davis Selected Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 10,867,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,010,253,000 after purchasing an additional 49,543 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,362,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $870,326,000 after buying an additional 686,514 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in Capital One Financial by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 5,972,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $555,181,000 after buying an additional 616,973 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,413,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $710,798,000 after acquiring an additional 95,770 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,785,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $351,895,000 after acquiring an additional 362,071 shares during the period. 88.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COF stock opened at $108.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.00. The firm has a market cap of $41.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.45, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.45. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $123.09.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.80 by ($1.49). The company had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.62 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.55%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on COF shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on Capital One Financial from $119.00 to $114.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $107.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.58.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 16,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

