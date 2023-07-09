Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) Holdings Reduced by Everett Harris & Co. CA

Everett Harris & Co. CA decreased its position in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CARR. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Carrier Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Carrier Global by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 11,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in Carrier Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 23,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Carrier Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 86.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carrier Global Stock Performance

NYSE CARR opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.38. Carrier Global Co. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $50.17.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

Carrier Global ( NYSE:CARR Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 25.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio is 25.00%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 138,956 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.01, for a total transaction of $6,254,409.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 92 Resources reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Carrier Global from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $49.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrier Global presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

