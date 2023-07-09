Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com lowered shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of Carver Bancorp stock opened at $2.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.52 and a beta of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 52 week low of $2.54 and a 52 week high of $6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 91.2% during the 4th quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 50,776 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 13,676 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 2,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

About Carver Bancorp

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

