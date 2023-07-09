CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.28

Shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI – Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.28 and traded as high as $2.71. CASI Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $2.62, with a volume of 4,562 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
CASI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.1 %
The company has a market capitalization of $34.90 million and a PE ratio of -0.93. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On CASI Pharmaceuticals
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $323,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 112,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 31,971 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,395 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 23,758 shares in the last quarter. 14.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About CASI Pharmaceuticals
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics and pharmaceutical products in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It offers EVOMELA, an intravenous formulation of melphalan for use as a conditioning treatment prior to stem cell transplantation, and as a palliative treatment for patients with multiple myeloma.
