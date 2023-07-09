Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by First Personal Financial Services

First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 51.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the quarter. First Personal Financial Services’ holdings in Caterpillar were worth $122,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 678.6% in the first quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 286.7% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its holdings in Caterpillar by 44.7% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CAT opened at $245.18 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.60 and a twelve month high of $266.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $226.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.36 billion, a PE ratio of 18.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37.

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $1.12. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 50.98% and a net margin of 11.52%. The company had revenue of $15.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.88 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 17.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is an increase from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.48%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CAT shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $288.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.42.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

