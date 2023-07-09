Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE) Trading Up 0.2%

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (NYSEARCA:RYSE – Free Report) shares were up 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as high as $28.99 and last traded at $28.99. Approximately 185 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 3,007 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.92.

Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.54.

About Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF

(Free Report)

The Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF (RYSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund aims to generate capital appreciation from rising 10-year interest rates of US Treasurys. The actively managed fund invests in options on interest rate swaps, creating downside limits to losses and upside caps to gains RYSE was launched on Jan 3, 2023 and is managed by Cboe Vest.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cboe Vest 10 Year Interest Rate Hedge ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.