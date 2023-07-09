Center For Asset Management LLC Buys 5,228 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 28.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,894 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,228 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 1.0% of Center For Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Center For Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 67.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at $231,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PFE opened at $35.53 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.57. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.35 and a 12 month high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a PE ratio of 6.99, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 37.53% and a net margin of 31.25%. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PFE shares. StockNews.com downgraded Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

