Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Receives $44.75 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA – Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.75.

A number of brokerages have commented on CENTA. TheStreet raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Central Garden & Pet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Central Garden & Pet Stock Up 0.6 %

CENTA opened at $35.71 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.47, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.69 and a 1-year high of $43.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.17.

Insider Activity

Central Garden & Pet ( NASDAQ:CENTA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $909.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.54 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 8.41%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider John D. Walker III sold 1,399 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total transaction of $48,615.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,394 shares in the company, valued at $2,828,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 20.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 31.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Rebalance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $107,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 65.4% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company produces and distributes various products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment provides dog and cat supplies, such as dog treats and chews, toys, pet beds and grooming products, waste management and training pads, and pet containment; supplies for aquatics, small animals, reptiles, and pet birds, including toys, cages and habitats, bedding, and food and supplements; animal and household health and insect control products; live fish and products for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets, such as aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food, and supplements; and products for equine and livestock, as well as outdoor cushions.

Featured Articles

