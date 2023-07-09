Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.
Ceragon Networks Stock Performance
CRNT opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.
