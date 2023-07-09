Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) Lowered to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

CRNT opened at $2.15 on Friday. Ceragon Networks has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.18 million, a PE ratio of -53.75 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.89.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $83.41 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 4.3% during the first quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 2,516,281 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,202,000 after purchasing an additional 104,146 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,144,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 222,343 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,028,029 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 62,787 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 20.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 654,135 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 110,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after purchasing an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. 13.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers. Its solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and service provider's network.

