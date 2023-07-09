CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A) Receives C$153.89 Consensus PT from Analysts

CGI Inc (TSE:GIB.A – Free Report) (NYSE:GIB) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$153.89.

GIB.A has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on CGI from C$135.00 to C$150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on CGI from C$145.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on CGI from C$138.00 to C$150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on CGI from C$140.00 to C$155.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get CGI alerts:

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB.A opened at C$138.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$138.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$128.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.06, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.08. CGI has a one year low of C$100.74 and a one year high of C$142.31.

About CGI

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services in Canada, Northern Europe, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its services include the management of IT and business outsourcing, systems integration and consulting, and software solutions selling activities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.