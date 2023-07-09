Chemung Canal Trust Co. Grows Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,435 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,499 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VZ. Center For Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 1.1% in the first quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 28,941 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Essex Savings Bank grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the first quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 15,927 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 1,989 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications in the first quarter valued at $1,271,000. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 30.3% in the first quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 64,997 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after purchasing an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 3.4% in the first quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 23,581 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on VZ. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $46.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $42.50 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Verizon Communications from $51.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.44.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

NYSE VZ opened at $35.90 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.23. Verizon Communications Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.72 and a twelve month high of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 15.85%. The firm had revenue of $32.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a $0.6525 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.27%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.78%.

Insider Transactions at Verizon Communications

In other news, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,526.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 3,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.21, for a total value of $130,961.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,918.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph J. Russo sold 7,585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $275,335.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at $311,526.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Free Report)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. It operates in two segments, Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.