Chemung Canal Trust Co. Has $2.90 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Chemung Canal Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 55.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 71,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 87,541 shares during the quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, with a total value of $38,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $35.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $200.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $54.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $38.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.57.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Pfizer Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.67.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

