Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI) Rating Increased to Sell at StockNews.com

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI – Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

CHMI opened at $4.36 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.72. The firm has a market cap of $112.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95 and a beta of 1.25. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a twelve month low of $4.36 and a twelve month high of $7.34.

In other Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment news, President Jeffrey B. Lown bought 6,000 shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.79 per share, for a total transaction of $28,740.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 21,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $103,018.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHMI. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $1,566,000. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 955.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 188,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 170,260 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the first quarter worth $888,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 586.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 164,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after acquiring an additional 140,352 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter worth $809,000. Institutional investors own 15.83% of the company’s stock.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, a residential real estate finance company, acquires, invests in, and manages residential mortgage assets in the United States. The company operates through Investments in RMBS (residential mortgage-backed securities), Investments in Servicing Related Assets, and All Other segments.

