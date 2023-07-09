Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHKEL) Shares Down 1.5%

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHKEL – Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $64.37 and last traded at $64.37. 9 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.37.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHKEL. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 132.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 60.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $201,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in Chesapeake Energy during the third quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Energy by 46.3% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,485 shares during the period.

