Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) PT Lowered to $112.00

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from $116.00 to $112.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on CPK. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chesapeake Utilities in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Chesapeake Utilities from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $118.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $125.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.75. Chesapeake Utilities has a fifty-two week low of $105.79 and a fifty-two week high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 0.56.

Chesapeake Utilities ( NYSE:CPK Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $218.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.00 million. Chesapeake Utilities had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 10.57%. Research analysts expect that Chesapeake Utilities will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, COO Jeffery S. Sylvester sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.87, for a total value of $231,553.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 8,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $989,950.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 2.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,819 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 5,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

