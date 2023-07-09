China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Jo-Jo Drugstores (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

China Jo-Jo Drugstores Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CJJD opened at $0.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.81. China Jo-Jo Drugstores has a 12-month low of $0.37 and a 12-month high of $9.65.

Institutional Trading of China Jo-Jo Drugstores

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Jo-Jo Drugstores stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CJJD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 31,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned approximately 0.59% of China Jo-Jo Drugstores at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About China Jo-Jo Drugstores

China Jo-Jo Drugstores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and distributor of pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Retail Drugstores, Online Pharmacy, Drug Wholesale, and Herb Farming.

