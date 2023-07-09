Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth about $26,000. FourThought Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 350.0% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 18 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CMG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,960.00 to $2,270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,875.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,000.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,066.93.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $2,077.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,064.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,763.10. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,233.61 and a 12-month high of $2,147.52. The stock has a market cap of $57.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.19, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The restaurant operator reported $10.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.89 by $1.61. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 45.01%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 44.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total value of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CMO Christopher W. Brandt sold 1,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,795.00, for a total transaction of $1,818,335.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,584,375. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 1,868 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,999.90, for a total transaction of $3,735,813.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 23,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,691,665.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 12,409 shares of company stock worth $25,292,284. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

(Free Report)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It offers burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.