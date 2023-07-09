Chubb (NYSE:CB) Price Target Raised to $250.00

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Free Report) had its target price increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $241.00 to $250.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on CB. StockNews.com downgraded Chubb from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays increased their price target on Chubb from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Chubb from $248.00 to $237.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $241.46.

Shares of NYSE:CB opened at $191.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.33 billion, a PE ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $203.74. Chubb has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.37 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.82 EPS. Analysts forecast that Chubb will post 17.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hodges Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,998 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its position in shares of Chubb by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Chubb by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

