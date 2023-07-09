Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Advisor OS LLC

Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,726 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,692 shares during the quarter. Advisor OS LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSCO. Citigroup began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. 51job reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $50.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.42 and a 200-day moving average of $49.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $207.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.60 and a 1-year high of $52.56.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.12%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $508,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 3,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total transaction of $152,291.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,895,708.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Featured Articles

