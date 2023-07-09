CISO Global (OTC:CISO) Stock Price Up 7.3%

CISO Global Inc. (OTC:CISO – Free Report)’s stock price rose 7.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 1,050,778 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 57% from the average daily volume of 2,443,328 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

CISO Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.21 and a 200-day moving average of $0.77.

Institutional Trading of CISO Global

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CISO. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in CISO Global in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in CISO Global by 541.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 10,496 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in CISO Global by 92.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 6,298 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in CISO Global in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in CISO Global in the 1st quarter worth about $62,000. 4.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About CISO Global

CISO Global Inc operates as a cybersecurity and compliance company in the United States, Chile, and internationally. Its cybersecurity services include security managed, cybersecurity consulting, compliance auditing, vulnerability assessment, penetration testing, disaster recovery, data backup, and cybersecurity training services.

