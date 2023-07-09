CL King Initiates Coverage on Snap-on (NYSE:SNA)

Equities researchers at CL King assumed coverage on shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SNA. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Snap-on in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Snap-on in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Snap-on from $302.00 to $328.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Roth Capital upgraded Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm raised shares of Snap-on from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $298.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Snap-on currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $264.29.

Snap-on Price Performance

NYSE:SNA opened at $280.73 on Friday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $192.25 and a 52 week high of $289.47. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $266.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.22.

Insider Activity at Snap-on

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $4.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.14 by $0.46. Snap-on had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Snap-on will post 17.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total value of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Snap-on news, VP Richard Thomas Miller sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.05, for a total transaction of $78,915.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $537,148.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 4,598 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.07, for a total value of $1,329,143.86. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,276 shares in the company, valued at $3,837,693.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 75,639 shares of company stock worth $19,837,704. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Snap-on

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Snap-on by 22.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its holdings in Snap-on by 6.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 125,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,727,000 after purchasing an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its stake in shares of Snap-on by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 33,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,802,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.45% of the company’s stock.

Snap-on Company Profile

(Free Report)

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

Further Reading

