Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) Price Target Increased to $182.00 by Analysts at Needham & Company LLC

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $150.00 to $182.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Needham & Company LLC’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.54% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CLH. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Clean Harbors from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Clean Harbors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Clean Harbors from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.67.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

Clean Harbors Trading Up 2.1 %

Clean Harbors stock opened at $167.68 on Friday. Clean Harbors has a 52 week low of $83.56 and a 52 week high of $168.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Clean Harbors ( NYSE:CLH Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.21. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 22.43% and a net margin of 8.27%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. Analysts expect that Clean Harbors will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP George L. Curtis sold 717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $117,896.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,405 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,534.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 898 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.43, for a total transaction of $147,658.14. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,000.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,259,041 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Clean Harbors

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLH. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 146.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 22,012 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Clean Harbors in the first quarter valued at $1,672,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 68.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,080 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 2,883 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Clean Harbors by 122.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,127 shares during the period. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Harbors Company Profile

(Free Report)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: The Environmental Services and The Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and offers CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.