Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives $38.33 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN – Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.33.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Clearway Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Clearway Energy Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE CWEN opened at $27.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $29.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.14. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.72. Clearway Energy has a 12 month low of $27.52 and a 12 month high of $41.79.

Clearway Energy Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Clearway Energy

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.382 dividend. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This is a boost from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.03%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearway Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Clearway Energy by 74.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in Clearway Energy by 37.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.79% of the company’s stock.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

(Free Report

Clearway Energy, Inc operates in the renewable energy business in the United States. The company operates through Conventional, Renewables, and Thermal segments. It has approximately 5,500 net megawatts (MW) of installed wind and solar generation projects; and approximately 2,500 net MW of natural gas generation facilities.

Further Reading

