Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Director Carl Ledbetter Sells 30,145 Shares

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Free Report) Director Carl Ledbetter sold 30,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,952,190.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,938,954 shares in the company, valued at $125,566,661.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Cloudflare Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE NET opened at $62.36 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $37.37 and a one year high of $80.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $56.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -105.69 and a beta of 0.93.
Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 18.05% and a negative return on equity of 25.10%. The business had revenue of $290.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.96 million. As a group, analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 9.9% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 49,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 4,475 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $347,000. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cloudflare during the first quarter valued at approximately $456,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 547,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after purchasing an additional 23,644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices; and website and application security products comprising web application firewall, bot management, distributed denial of service, API gateways, SSL/TLS encryption, secure origin connection, and rate limiting products.
