CMOC Group (OTC:CMCLF) Shares Down 1.4%

CMOC Group Limited (OTC:CMCLF – Free Report) shares fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.52 and last traded at C$0.53. 116,222 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 148% from the average session volume of 46,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.54.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.56.

CMOC Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, beneficiation, smelting, refining, and trading of copper, cobalt, molybdenum, phosphates, and other base and rare metals. The company provides import and export of goods and technology, consulting, enterprise operating and management, logistics, and transportation businesses.

