CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) PT Lowered to $61.00 at Guggenheim

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Free Report) had its price target decreased by stock analysts at Guggenheim from $65.00 to $61.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 2.87% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Argus dropped their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $75.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $68.00 to $65.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on CMS Energy from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on CMS Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised CMS Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.45.

CMS Energy stock opened at $59.30 on Friday. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $52.41 and a 12 month high of $71.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.03. The company has a market capitalization of $17.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.36.

CMS Energy ( NYSE:CMS Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. CMS Energy had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that CMS Energy will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other CMS Energy news, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total transaction of $451,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,918,753.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMS. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter valued at $188,418,000. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $134,747,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of CMS Energy by 387.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,570,344 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $162,780,000 after buying an additional 2,043,489 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 75.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,457,642 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $282,303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,910,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in CMS Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $115,134,000. 91.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

