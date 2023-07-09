Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP) PT Raised to €67.00

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group to €67.00 ($72.83) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CCEP. UBS Group increased their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Societe Generale raised Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.15 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $73.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $66.50 to $75.50 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com cut Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.66.

Shares of NYSE:CCEP opened at $64.49 on Friday. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners has a twelve month low of $41.80 and a twelve month high of $66.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.65 and its 200 day moving average is $59.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCEP. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 101,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 4,965 shares in the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $326,000. Rollins Financial purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 66,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners in the 4th quarter valued at $22,397,000. 29.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

