Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Holdings Lifted by McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,552 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Corrado Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Comcast by 55.9% during the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 828 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of CMCSA opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $172.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $28.39 and a one year high of $43.72. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.64.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Comcast’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 87.88%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Comcast from $35.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.38.

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.