Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Upgraded to Buy at Stifel Nicolaus

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain (OTCMKTS:CODYY – Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Separately, Societe Generale downgraded shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.40.

Get Compagnie de Saint-Gobain alerts:

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of CODYY opened at $11.77 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $12.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.42.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Company Profile

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain SA designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates through five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Middle East (ME) & Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glazing solutions for buildings and cars under the Saint-Gobain, GlassSolutions, Vetrotech, and SageGlass brands; plaster-based products for construction and renovation markets under the Placo, Rigips, and Gyproc brands; ceilings under the Ecophon, CertainTeed, Eurocoustic, Sonex, or Vinh Tuong brands; and insulation solutions for a range of applications, such as construction, engine compartments, vehicle interiors, household appliances, and photovoltaic panels under the Isover, CertainTeed, and Izocam brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compagnie de Saint-Gobain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.