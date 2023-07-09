Comparing Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK)

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) and VersaBank (NASDAQ:VBNK – Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bank of Montreal and VersaBank, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bank of Montreal 1 2 1 0 2.00 VersaBank 0 0 2 0 3.00

Bank of Montreal currently has a consensus target price of $149.50, suggesting a potential upside of 66.67%. VersaBank has a consensus target price of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.48%. Given Bank of Montreal’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Bank of Montreal is more favorable than VersaBank.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

40.2% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.9% of VersaBank shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of Bank of Montreal shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of VersaBank shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Bank of Montreal and VersaBank’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bank of Montreal $34.74 billion 1.85 $10.52 billion $7.59 11.82 VersaBank $102.93 million 1.88 $17.60 million $0.86 8.69

Bank of Montreal has higher revenue and earnings than VersaBank. VersaBank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Bank of Montreal, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Bank of Montreal pays an annual dividend of $4.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. VersaBank pays an annual dividend of $0.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Bank of Montreal pays out 55.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. VersaBank pays out 9.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Bank of Montreal has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Bank of Montreal is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Volatility and Risk

Bank of Montreal has a beta of 1.15, indicating that its stock price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VersaBank has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Bank of Montreal and VersaBank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bank of Montreal 12.83% 13.14% 0.75% VersaBank 17.09% 8.92% 0.92%

Summary

Bank of Montreal beats VersaBank on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bank of Montreal

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada. The U.S. P&C segment offers retail banking and financial solutions in United States. The company was founded by Robert Armour, John C. Bush, Austin Cuvillier, George Garden, Horatio Gates, James Leslie, George Moffatt, John Richardson and Thomas A. Turner on June 23, 1817 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About VersaBank

VersaBank provides various banking products and services in Canada and the United States. It offers deposit products, such as guaranteed investment certificates, registered retirement savings plans, daily interest savings accounts, and tax-free savings accounts, as well as deposit insurance products. The company also provides lending services, including point of sale financing that covers purchasing loan and lease receivables from finance companies operating in various industries; and commercial banking services comprising commercial real estate, public sector/infrastructure financing, condominium financing, and residential mortgages. In addition, it offers cybersecurity services. The company was formerly known as Pacific & Western Bank of Canada and changed its name to VersaBank in May 2016. VersaBank was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in London, Canada.

