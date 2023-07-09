Comparing Bank of Queensland (BKQNY) & Its Rivals

Bank of Queensland (OTCMKTS:BKQNY – Free Report) is one of 287 public companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Bank of Queensland to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.
Analyst Ratings
This is a summary of current recommendations for Bank of Queensland and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bank of Queensland
|0
|4
|0
|0
|2.00
|Bank of Queensland Competitors
|1113
|3399
|3197
|29
|2.28
As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 343.33%. Given Bank of Queensland’s peers stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Bank of Queensland has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.
Dividends
Earnings and Valuation
This table compares Bank of Queensland and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Net Income
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bank of Queensland
|N/A
|N/A
|4.82
|Bank of Queensland Competitors
|$3.23 billion
|$709.28 million
|252.04
Bank of Queensland’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Bank of Queensland. Bank of Queensland is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.
Profitability
This table compares Bank of Queensland and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bank of Queensland
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|Bank of Queensland Competitors
|33.97%
|10.25%
|0.97%
Institutional & Insider Ownership
38.5% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.
Summary
Bank of Queensland peers beat Bank of Queensland on 12 of the 13 factors compared.
About Bank of Queensland
Bank of Queensland Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Australia. The company operates in Retail Banking, BOQ Business, and Other segments. It offers personal banking services comprises savings and term deposits, and transactional accounts; debit and credit cards; home, personal, and car loans; and travel, home and content, landlord, and car insurance, as well as investment services comprising online share trading services, and self-managed superannuation funds. The company's business banking services include transaction accounts, and savings and investment accounts; loans and finance products, such as business loans, equipment and vehicle finance, and dealer finance; merchant and payment products; and financial market and international services. It also offers Internet and mobile banking services. It operates corporate branches, owner managed branches, and transaction centers. Bank of Queensland Limited was founded in 1874 and is based in Newstead, Australia.
