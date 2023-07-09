Comparing Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA) & Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL)

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Free Report) and Innoviva (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Risk & Volatility

Ocular Therapeutix has a beta of 1.22, suggesting that its stock price is 22% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Innoviva has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Ocular Therapeutix and Innoviva, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ocular Therapeutix 0 0 3 1 3.25 Innoviva 1 1 1 0 2.00

Earnings and Valuation

Ocular Therapeutix presently has a consensus price target of $12.50, indicating a potential upside of 155.62%. Innoviva has a consensus price target of $15.17, indicating a potential upside of 21.92%. Given Ocular Therapeutix’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ocular Therapeutix is more favorable than Innoviva.

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Innoviva’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ocular Therapeutix $51.68 million 7.34 -$71.04 million ($1.19) -4.11 Innoviva $331.34 million 2.62 $213.92 million $2.29 5.43

Innoviva has higher revenue and earnings than Ocular Therapeutix. Ocular Therapeutix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Innoviva, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ocular Therapeutix and Innoviva’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ocular Therapeutix -171.85% -213.57% -55.06% Innoviva 73.36% 18.46% 8.93%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.3% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.5% of Innoviva shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.5% of Ocular Therapeutix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Innoviva shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Innoviva beats Ocular Therapeutix on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ocular Therapeutix

(Free Report)

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets ReSure Sealant, an ophthalmic device to prevent wound leaks in corneal incisions following cataract surgery; and DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis. It is also developing OTX-TKI, an axitinib intravitreal implant that is in phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retinal diseases; OTX-TIC, a travoprost intracameral implant, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; OTX-CSI, a cyclosporine intracanalicular insert that has completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease; and OTX-DED, a dexamethasone intracanalicular insert, which is in phase 2 clinical trials for the short-term treatment of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease. Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. has a strategic collaboration with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Regeneron) for the development and commercialization of products using the Company's sustained-release hydrogel in combination with Regeneron's large molecule VEGF-targeting compounds for the treatment of retinal diseases; and AffaMed Therapeutics Limited for the development and commercialization of DEXTENZA and OTX-TIC, as well as a discovery collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences to identify new targets and therapeutic agents for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (dMAD). The company was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, Massachusetts.

About Innoviva

(Free Report)

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; and TRELEGY ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of an ICS, LAMA, and LABA. Innoviva, Inc. has a strategic partnership with Sarissa Capital Management LP. It has long-acting beta2 agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement with Glaxo Group Limited to develop and commercialize once-daily products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Burlingame, California.

