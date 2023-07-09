Comparing Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO) & CS Disco (NYSE:LAW)

Otonomo Technologies (NASDAQ:OTMO – Free Report) and CS Disco (NYSE:LAW – Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and CS Disco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Otonomo Technologies $6.99 million 6.71 -$131.07 million N/A N/A CS Disco $135.19 million 3.68 -$70.76 million ($1.35) -6.17

CS Disco has higher revenue and earnings than Otonomo Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Otonomo Technologies has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CS Disco has a beta of 2.17, meaning that its share price is 117% more volatile than the S&P 500.

36.5% of Otonomo Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.9% of CS Disco shares are owned by institutional investors. 31.5% of Otonomo Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.3% of CS Disco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Otonomo Technologies and CS Disco, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Otonomo Technologies 0 0 2 0 3.00 CS Disco 1 7 4 0 2.25

Otonomo Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $1.75, suggesting a potential upside of 429.50%. CS Disco has a consensus target price of $10.91, suggesting a potential upside of 30.96%. Given Otonomo Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Otonomo Technologies is more favorable than CS Disco.

Profitability

This table compares Otonomo Technologies and CS Disco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Otonomo Technologies N/A N/A N/A CS Disco -59.23% -33.21% -29.14%

Summary

Otonomo Technologies beats CS Disco on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Otonomo Technologies

(Free Report)

Otonomo Technologies Ltd. provides an automotive data service platform for car manufacturers, drivers, insurance carriers, and service providers. Its Smart Mobility Data Platform provides access to a range of proprietary and patented mobility data solutions for customers' products and services. The company offers automotive data, such as doors state, battery voltage, or remaining fuel to driving data; traffic data, including traffic management, location intelligence, business research, smart cities and urban planning, navigation, and safety and emergency solutions; road signs data, comprising driver alerts, municipal maintenance, mapping services, and urban planning for smart cities; hazard data, which include mapping, road safety, accident investigation and prediction, smart cities, and route optimization; and commercial fleet data, such as business and financial research, and industrial analysis, as well as BMW car data and BMW car data for fleets. In addition, it offers customization, research, and analytical services; and licenses software. It serves in the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Americas. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Herzliya, Israel.

About CS Disco

(Free Report)

CS Disco, Inc. provides cloud-native and artificial intelligence-powered legal solutions for ediscovery, legal document review, and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers, and governments. The company offers DISCO Ediscovery, a solution that automates ediscovery process and saves legal departments from manual tasks associated with collecting, processing, enriching, searching, reviewing, analyzing, producing, and using enterprise data that is at issue in legal matters. It also provides DISCO Review, an AI-powered document review solution, which consistently delivers legal document reviews; and DISCO Case Builder, a solution that allows legal professionals to collaborate with teams to build a compelling case by offering a single place to search, organize, and review witness testimony and other legal data. In addition, the company offers DISCO Hold, a solution that automates manual work to preserve data, notify custodians, track holds with a defensible audit trail, and collect data when ready; and DISCO Request, a solution that process requests and subpoenas. The company's tools are used in various legal matters comprising litigation, investigation, compliance, and diligence. CS Disco, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

