Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

Conn’s (NASDAQ:CONN – Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Conn’s from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Shares of Conn’s stock opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $91.83 million, a PE ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 2.48. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.22 and a 200-day moving average of $6.43. Conn’s has a 52-week low of $3.07 and a 52-week high of $12.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Conn’s ( NASDAQ:CONN Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($1.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.33) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $284.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.77 million. Conn’s had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a negative return on equity of 17.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Conn’s will post -5.88 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Conn’s during the fourth quarter worth about $895,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 15,518 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 84,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,303 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Conn’s in the third quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Conn’s by 127.7% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 9,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.64% of the company’s stock.

Conn's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of durable consumer goods and related services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores offer home appliances, such as refrigerators, freezers, washers, dryers, dishwashers, and ranges; and furniture and mattress, including furniture and related accessories for the living room, dining room, and bedroom, as well as flat and other mattresses.

