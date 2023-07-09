ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Purchased by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 106,350 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $10,551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denver Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,630 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 668 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,639 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 6,938 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $824,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 6,245 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $737,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Up 2.9 %

Shares of COP opened at $103.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $78.30 and a one year high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $101.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.70.

ConocoPhillips Dividend Announcement

ConocoPhillips ( NYSE:COP Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $15.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.06 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 32.75% and a net margin of 20.21%. ConocoPhillips’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 9.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 26th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.08, for a total transaction of $102,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,665.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wolfe Research upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Barclays dropped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $160.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.50.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

Featured Stories

